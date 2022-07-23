Twin Cities native Jeff Sorenson draws a crowd at the 3M Open

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jeff Sorenson was the 2021 Minnesota PGA Player of the year. That earned him a spot in his first 3M Open. Though he missed the cut, after a long, grinding playing career, this week was big.

"It was a little bit of dream come true. Playing in your home state where you dedicated your life to golf," Sorenson said .

Sorenson is a teaching pro at the Minikahda Club in Minneapolis. He's been named Minnesota's PGA Player of the year seven times.

"I wish I could do it more, because I feel like maybe after a little more experience I could maybe sneak in, make some cuts and stuff," said Sorenson, who shot +9 over two rounds.

Sorenson has played in two PGA Championships, the last one in 2013.He got close at Q school several years ago. He learned from his first PGA Tour event.

"Sometimes I might slightly put my guard down and I don't fully engage on shots. Here you have to," he said. "You have to hit it basically perfect."

Sorenson grew up in Brooklyn Park and has worked at courses around the Twin Cities his entire adult life. Many people he's met along the way watched him play and saw him drain a 62 foot putt.

"According to the one guy on the eighth hole yesterday I had the third largest gallery yesterday. So that was kinda cool," said Sorenson. "When I did some good stuff I got some pretty good roars, so pretty fun."

A meaningful occasion in a golf life. Done in his own back yard. Though he only plays the course a couple times a year, Sorenson lives right behind TPC Twin Cities' driving range.

"It doesn't put a cap on my career but it kinda says good job, man. So it was good to have the support. It was pretty cool."