Twin Cities mayors call for ban on high-capacity gun magazines

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, mayors from the metro called for gun reform. A ban on high-capacity magazines was just one of their requests.

"We're asking for a ban on high-capacity magazines," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

It was a request for action from Frey and eight other surrounding city leaders.

"You shouldn't have the ability to reel off 30 shots before you need to reload," Frey added.

According to police, 116 casings from a semi-automatic rifle were collected at the scene of Annunciation Catholic Church. Investigators say the shots were fired in a matter of minutes, and that's leading to calls for change.

It's a push that's already been enacted by 14 other states and Washington, D.C.

"Anytime you're trying to enact firearm legislation it's going to be an uphill battle," said Dr. James Densley, who's the co-founder for the Violence Prevention Project at Hamline University. Densley says his studies of mass shootings for the last decade show clear evidence.

"The data are actually pretty clear about this. High-capacity magazines, when they're used, more people die and more people are injured," Densley added.

But gun rights activists say the equipment isn't the issue.

"The magazine capacity is irrelevant when you can carry as many firearms or as many magazines, you know, as you would like to, and it takes less than 2 seconds to swap them out," said Robert Doar of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus.

Densley says a high-profile event like last week could lead to more support for reform, but Minnesota's in the middle when it comes to firearms.

"It really comes down to how much motivation and how much momentum there is after a tragedy," Densley told WCCO.

But in theory, questions upon questions remain.

"What happens with the ones already in existence? There's tens of thousands in lawful hands in Minnesota," Doar added.

"Unless there is legislation at the federal level, you're still going to have the ability of people to cross borders," said Densley.

Governor Walz says he intends to call a special session on guns.