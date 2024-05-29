Twin Cities man pleads guilty to robbing 5 metro gas stations last summer

MINNEAPOLIS — A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to robbing multiple Twin Cities area gas stations last summer, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

Between June 26, 2023, and July 11, 2023, Mohamed Elsayed robbed gas stations in Mounds View, Roseville, New Brighton, Fridley and Eagan, court documents say.

During the robbery of a Mounds View gas station, Elsayed's accomplice allegedly flashed what appeared to be a semiautomatic pistol at the cashier and demanded money from the register. The accomplice stole $354 before fleeing to a vehicle where Elsayed had been waiting.

In the following two weeks, court documents say Elsayed robbed four more gas stations. He would enter the gas station and flash what looked like a semiautomatic pistol at the cashier while demanding money.

During a search of Elsayed's residence, investigators found a Glock replica airsoft handgun that Elsayed later admitted to using in the robberies, according to charging documents.

Elsayed pleaded guilty to five counts of Hobbs Act robbery. His sentencing will be scheduled at a later time.