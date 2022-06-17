TC Pride, Minnesota Historical Society join forces for LGBTQ+ history tours

MINNEAPOLIS -- The 50th annual Twin Cities Pride Festival is one week away.

But there's something you can do right now to learn more about the history of the movement in Minnesota.

A new collaboration between Twin Cities Pride and the Minnesota Historical Society highlights Pride points across the metro.

At first glance, these places may just look like a softball field, or a bar, or a park. But they're actually pieces of LGBTQIA+ history in the Twin Cities that you can learn about on a new interactive map leading up to Pride.

"Loring Park was actually the original space that they started the Pride Picnic," said Andi Otto with Twin Cities Pride.

Otto met us at the park, which is one of the 58 spots on the map.

"One thing this gives you is a unique opportunity to understand why do we have the festival at Loring Park," Otto said.

19 Bar is also on the list. It's been around since 1952, making it one of the oldest gay bars in Minneapolis.

"Thirty years ago that was a safe haven," Otto said.

"We also want people who live there to add more meaning to their daily commute as they pass these sights," said Noah Barth with the Minnesota Historical Society.

Which also include things like the Mayo Building on the University of Minnesota campus.

"That's because there where gender-affirming surgeries happening there in the mid-1960s," Barth said. "I think that sight is really important to show gender-affirming surgeries have been happening for a very long time."

It's chance to reflect before celebrating the progress made, and the work ahead.

"In light of current events, I think it's great to think about everything that we're going to be celebrating and then of course celebrating," Page said. "I feel like I can't do my job without understanding where we came from."

Click here for more information on the tours.