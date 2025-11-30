Twin Cities shelters brace for record numbers as bitter cold arrives

As temperatures plummet in the Twin Cities, finding a way to get inside is crucial

Jerry Hartwig is among the dozens of people now taking refuge at the Union Gospel Mission's men's shelter in St. Paul, Minnesota.

"It's nice and warm. Very friendly people in there. They take care of you, they feed you, give you a place to lay down and sleep," Hartwig said.

He's entering a shelter operating at full capacity. That's typical during the winter season, when people experiencing homelessness can no longer stay warm outdoors.

Pam Stegora Axberg, CEO of Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities, is anticipating this winter is going to be worse.

"The need has been greater, the number of users has been greater, and so I expect this is going to be a tough winter as we head into it, just because there's more need than ever in our community," Stegora Axberg said.

She says already this week, there has been up to 20 men needing to use the lobby overnight with their 116 overflow beds already in use. It's a problem she's been anticipating for months.

"We added more beds and they are full," she said.

Stegora Axberg says this year, knowing the need is high, the shelter is giving more people access when the temperatures drop below 32 degrees. Typically, shelters don't drop restrictions until the temperatures hit 20 degrees.

While more and more people will seek warmth here this winter, Hartwig is hoping to be in his own place soon — the ultimate goal for Union Gospel Mission.

"They told me I got an apartment to move to," Hartwig said.

Union Gospel Mission recommends donating or volunteering at places like theirs to keep these kinds of services a float for those in need.