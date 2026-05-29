More than 20 Twin Cities high schools move graduation venues after U of M stops hosting

From new security protocols to a scramble to switch venues some high school graduations will look different this year for thousands of Twin Cities seniors.

School is out at the University of St. Thomas, but the campus remains busy. Five Twin Cities high schools are hosting graduation ceremonies there Friday and Saturday for the first time.

The group — including Spring Lake Park, Rosemount and Eagan high schools — previously handed out diplomas at the University of Minnesota's Mariucci Arena.

But last fall, the university announced it would no longer host high school graduations, calling them a strain on the U's limited resources. Months earlier, in June, two people were shot outside Mariucci Arena following Wayzata High School's graduation ceremony.

More than 20 high schools were impacted by the university's decision, some of which will now use the home of the Minnesota Vikings to commemorate their seniors.

Blaine, Andover and Coon Rapids all switched to U.S. Bank Stadium. A spokesperson for Anoka-Hennepin Schools said the switch will cost the district nearly twice as much money, going from $55,000 to $100,000. Despite the bump in price, the district was focused on maintaining the same graduation date of May 31, as well as a venue with enough capacity and infrastructure to handle all four schools in 2027.

While some changed scenery, others will see a change in security, specifically for ceremonies at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota.

Two Rivers High School outlined the new protocols in a letter to parents, saying the venue now requires tickets for entry. There will also be metal detectors, bag checks and no reentry allowed.

Earlier this month, police said a gang rivalry ignited a shootout outside neighboring St. Paul RiverCentre following Metro State University's graduation.

Fridley High School will host its graduation at Roy Wilkins Auditorium next week. The district's superintendent told WCCO it is aware of the recent shooting, saying in part, "The safety protocols listed for our ceremony, including metal detectors, bag inspections, and the presence of the St. Paul Police Department, are intended to support a smooth and safe event."

The St. Paul RiverCentre also sent a statement to WCCO, which said, "Safety is always our top priority for all events on our campus. We work closely with Saint Paul Police and school officials to develop security plans to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience."