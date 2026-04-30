Twin Cities gas prices exceed $4 a gallon as costs continue to rise

Gas prices in the Twin Cities exceeded $4 a gallon Thursday as costs rise rapidly due to the war in Iran.

According to AAA, Thursday's statewide average is $3.99 a gallon. It's cheaper in northwestern Minnesota, where prices are hovering around $3.70. But in the Twin Cities, the average price is $4.03.

This time last year, the price was $3 in the metro. Last month it spiked to $3.45 and has been steadily climbing ever since; last week it was $3.67 and on Wednesday the price was $3.98.

Minnesota prices are still well blow the national average, which is $4.30 a gallon, according to AAA. It's more expensive in Minnesota than in the Dakotas, though it's cheaper than in Wisconsin, where the average price is $4.17.

Rising gas prices are forcing Twin Cities rideshare drivers to reconsider gig work. While Uber and Lyft offer fuel rewards and other relief programs, drivers say these measures are not enough to offset the rising costs.

According to AAA, the highest recorded average price for an unleaded gallon of gas in Minnesota was $4.75 in June 2022.