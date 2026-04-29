Rising gas prices force Twin Cities Lyft, Uber drivers to reconsider gig work

Rising gas prices are putting financial pressure on rideshare drivers in the Twin Cities, with some drivers saying the increased costs are making it difficult to earn a living.

Steven Mayer, who drives full-time, said the jump in gas prices has been significant.

"Going from $2 and now you're at what, $4.09," Mayer said.

Mayer explained that the higher prices add up quickly for drivers who are on the road every day.

"I would say about $20 a day. Add that on to possibly one to two fill-ups a day. So that's $40 a day. You do that five days a week. It definitely can impact," Mayer said.

While Uber and Lyft offer fuel rewards and other relief programs, drivers say these measures are not enough to offset the rising costs. Romeo Tillman, a longtime driver, said, "I'm not even making half of what we did a year ago today."

Tillman also noted that the problem goes beyond gas prices, with fewer rides available.

"Within the three hours I've been out here working, I've made zero dollars," Tillman said.

Lyft said it recognizes the financial pressure on drivers and pointed to a 60-day relief program that offers cash back rewards and fuel savings. In a statement, the company said, "When costs spike, we want drivers to choose Lyft because they feel like the platform works for them, not against them."

Despite these programs, drivers like Tillman say the support is not enough.

"If we get anywhere beyond where we are right now, it's going to be catastrophic. These drivers right now, none of us are making it at all. It's a huge struggle," Tillman said.

With gas prices still climbing, some drivers say they are reconsidering how long they can continue working in the industry. Rideshare drivers in Minnesota are also pushing for a change in the law to allow them to unionize and bargain for better wages.