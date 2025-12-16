Minneapolis family now homeless after falling victim to fake lease scam

A Twin Cities family says they are homeless after falling victim to what they believe is a fake lease scam.

After months of searching for a home, Romeshia Shaviss and her three children came across a single-family home near the University of Minnesota that was listed on Zillow.

She said the photos looked great and the price was just right for her family.

"The transaction felt like it was a normal person," Shaviss said.

She reached out and requested a tour. She was told the home was being rented by a company called Solution Homes, LLC and met with a man named Michael Hicks.

Soon after, she signed the lease and paid $2,500 through Zelle for the first month's rent and the security deposit.

"I felt happy we were in a transitional period, felt good having a place to stay," her daughter said.

The family moved in. Within four days, an eviction complaint was filed by Invitation Homes, LLC. A spokesperson told WCCO that Invitation Homes is the owner of the home at 1024 25th Ave SE in Minneapolis, and they are not affiliated with a company called Solution Homes LLC, nor do they employ a person named Michael Hicks.

In a statement, Invitation Homes said they were "frustrated one of their homes was used for this scam." They called it devastating for the family.

WCCO asked how someone would have access to the keys to the home. We were told it has become common practice to use a smart lock system to show homes.

The family has filed a police report with the Minneapolis Police Department and hopes sharing their story will keep another family from this same fate.

A fundraiser has been set up to help the family get back on their feet as they continue to look for their new home.

Zillow recommends researching the landlord or property owner before sending any money. It's also a good idea to meet that landlord in person and insist on a written lease.