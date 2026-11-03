Twin Cities Election Day weather marked by scattered showers, highs in the 60s

Scattered rain showers will continue on Election Day in the Twin Cities, with highs expected in the 60s.

The steadiest rain is forecast west and north of the Twin Cities. Patchy showers are expected in the metro, with 0.25 to 0.60 inches of rain possible Tuesday.

More showers will move through Tuesday night and Wednesday, with rain gradually winding down. A few lingering showers could stick around Thursday.

Clouds and showers are expected to clear out Thursday into Friday, bringing a cooler but drier Friday with some sunshine.

A quick-moving system brings another chance for light rain Saturday. Drier weather returns Sunday to wrap up the weekend.