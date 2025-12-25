Twin Cities organization serves Christmas Day meal to over 300 people in need

Christmas gives many a much needed break-including social services and shelters, but people who need those services don't get a break for the holidays.

Take a moment to put yourself in someone else's shoes. Maybe they don't have a meal, a roof or someone else to spend Christmas with.

"It's essential to know that not everyone has those comonalities" said Chasit Higgins of Catholic Charities' Dorothy Day Place Campus in St. Paul, Minnesota.

In the midst of winter, Higgins says some folks sleep outside. On Christmas, Catholic Charities' Dorothy Day Place Campus fills those needs with a roof for warmth, food for an empty stomach and an invitation to everyone under the sun.

"There's people," said Neal of Saint Paul. "I can go home and be by myself or be amongst people."

Neal sat down with WCCO on Thursday to share part of his story.

"Holidays don't mean a lot when you're by yourself, but when you're amongst people, you get negative energy, but you also get more positive energy," he said.

Catholic Charities relied on volunteers to serve the more than 300 guests who received a Christmas Day meal.

A person holds a meal at Catholic Charities' Dorothy Day Residence in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Dec. 25, 2025. WCCO

Some helped with the cooking, others helped with the serving and several people brought their musical talents to the table.

"I have seen a higher number of individuals. I don't know why," said Higgins. "But we do have a bit of a population uptick in our population coming through here."

Neal added, "No matter where we are in life or the route we choose to take, there's always ups and downs," said Neal.

He added that it's how you persevere that is the key.

"Trying to think positive, trying to make positive steps. I stumble and fall and try to get up," Neal told WCCO.

Catholic Charities says they're here for anyone who needs help. Learn more here.