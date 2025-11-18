Tug-of-war event between Vikings, Packers fans moving to Wisconsin after permit denied

The tug of war that puts Vikings and Packers fans on opposite ends of a rope is moving across the St. Croix River this winter after Minnesota transportation officials rejected a request to use the Stillwater Lift Bridge again.

The annual Border Battle event started last year as a large tug-of-war between Minnesota Vikings fans and Green Bay Packers fans, with proceeds going to first responders on both sides of the river. Organizer Cory Buettner said the first year drew around 150 to 160 participants and about 600 spectators.

"So last year we had our inaugural Border Battle, and it is tug of war between Packer fans and Viking fans, and then it is a benefit for first responders in the St. Croix River area, so both sides of the river," Buettner said.

Money raised last year went to the Saint Joseph Township Fire Department, the North Hudson Police Association and Lakeview EMS. Bittner said Lakeview EMS received half of the money because the ambulance service covers both Minnesota and Wisconsin along the St. Croix.

This year, organizers applied for a permit to hold the second Border Battle on the Stillwater Lift Bridge. Bittner said the Minnesota Department of Transportation denied that request.

"We applied for the permit as the second annual Border Battle on the Stillwater Lift Bridge, and MnDOT denied our permit. They said they are not really in the event business. They build highways, they do not throw parties," Buettner said.

In a written statement, the department said it understands why the community is attached to the bridge and the event, but also has to protect the structure.

"MnDOT recognizes the community's enthusiasm for this event and the Stillwater Lift Bridge's significance as a shared landmark. While we have accommodated a few 'special occasion' requests like this one in the past, we also have a responsibility to protect and preserve our infrastructure in the long term. MnDOT remains committed to working closely with the community to find alternative locations to host special events like this in the future," the agency said.

Because of the permit denial, organizers are moving the event to the old toll bridge in downtown Hudson, Wisconsin, near Pier 500 and Dicks Bar.

The format remains the same. Vikings fans line up on one side of the rope. Packers fans pull from the other. The winning side receives a larger share of the money raised.

Buettner said the group would still like a future compromise that would allow the tug of war to return to the Stillwater Lift Bridge in certain years or rotate locations between Hudson and Stillwater.

"We want to be open to a discussion and maybe have a compromise, maybe we switch every other year, whoever wins hosts next year, because that is how it worked out. Packers fans won last year, so Hudson is hosting this year," he said.

Ryan Nelson, a Wisconsin bar owner who helps organize the event from that side of the river, said last year was competitive but friendly.

"Everyone had a good time. There was a lot of boos, a lot of 'You are going to lose,' but that is all in good fun. Where have you ever done anything like this?" Nelson said.

Organizers plan to cap registration at 150 Vikings fans and 150 Packers fans. They expect trolleys and buses to run from Stillwater to Hudson on the morning of the event.

More information and registration details will be posted online.