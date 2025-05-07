Trump's tariffs leave Isle woman's small hunting business in the lurch

Tucked away on the edge of Lake Mille Lacs, Linda Dahlen runs a small but far-reaching business out of her home in Isle, Minnesota.

Her company, Wild Tech Corporation, manufactures FireTacks — small, highly reflective trail markers designed for hunters, geocachers, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Dahlen first came up with the idea 20 years ago after getting lost in the woods while hunting with her son. She patented the 3D reflective markers, which come in both pyramid and cube shapes, allowing them to be seen from nearly every angle.

Now, FireTacks are sold in 32 states and even reach customers in Germany, England, Australia and Greenland.

But recent tariffs on Chinese imports have put her small business in a tight spot. Dahlen explains that the cost of bringing in her signature markers has skyrocketed.

"In January, when we were going to ship, all of a sudden the tariffs happened. I couldn't afford to have them shipped here — I wouldn't have any profit left," she said.

The sudden spike in costs is taking a toll on her business, forcing her to rely on existing stock while she figures out a way forward.

"I've saved my whole life so I can take care of a downtime like this, but what if this was my main thing?" Dahlen said.

The cost of each order has jumped from about $1,500 to nearly $7,000, a shock for a small operation like hers.

"For me to go from an order that's costing me about $1,500 to, with tariffs and other fees and shipping, now it's $7,000 — it's like, I was shocked," she said.

Despite the challenges, Dahlen is pushing for changes to the tariff system, including better exemptions for small businesses.

"They should have a vetting process. They should have an exemption process. That's not punitive. I mean, right now, it's punitive almost," she said.

Dahlen says she's reached out to local representatives, hoping for support, but is still waiting for a meaningful response.

For now, she remains determined to keep her business glowing, one tack at a time.