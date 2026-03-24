Southern Minnesota man who shot woman in chest pleads guilty

A 33-year-old man accused of shooting a woman in the chest last year pleaded guilty on Friday.

The Truman, Minnesota, man was charged with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, two dangerous weapons charges and failing to render immediate aid.

He pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree assault. If his plea is accepted at sentencing, the other charges will be dismissed.

According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 27, 2025, the man stole the gun and got into an argument with the woman before shooting her. He then fled the scene. He was taken into custody on March 2, 2025.

Court documents say his sentencing could be a downwards departure and range from four to five years in prison.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.