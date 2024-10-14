Two semi-trucks loaded with sugar beets involved in separate crashes in central Minnesota

Two semi-trucks loaded with sugar beets involved in separate crashes in central Minnesota

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. — Two semi-truck drivers were injured in separate crashes after their trucks, each filled with sugar beets, rolled in central Minnesota.

Both drivers were sent to the hospital, but the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says their injuries are not considered life threatening.

Authorities say one rollover happened Saturday just after 11 a.m. in Lake Lillian Township, in the area of County Road 8 and Kandi-Renville Road. A 23-year-old man was driving that truck and was airlifted to the hospital.

The other crash happened around 30 minutes later in Edwards Township, around two hours west of Minneapolis. A 41-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The sheriff's office is asking drivers to be aware of increased traffic during the fall harvest season.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says there were 446 crashes involving farm equipment in Minnesota from 2021 through 2023. Eight people were killed and 171 were injured in those crashes.