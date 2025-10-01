Trollhaugen's 'snow scientists' working to put snow on the ground for Rail Jam

Trollhaugen's 'snow scientists' are working hard to keep the white stuff on the ground for Rail Jam

Trollhaugen's 'snow scientists' are working hard to keep the white stuff on the ground for Rail Jam

Trollhaugen's 'snow scientists' are working hard to keep the white stuff on the ground for Rail Jam

You'd think with temperatures as warm as they are, snow is nowhere to be found. But think again! Trollhaugen in Dresser, Wisconsin piled up a bunch of the white stuff back in March in hopes of using it for their 20th anniversary Rail Jam this weekend.

For six months, this massive mound of snow has been struggling to survive under the beating sun, summer heat and everything else mother nature has thrown our way.

"There is tarp, hay and snow. And that is all. That is the three main ingredients to saving snow," said Matt Boudreaux, Assistant Mountain Manager at Trollhaugen.

This is the fifth year Trollhaugen has saved snow from the previous season, experimenting with different techniques each year. Unofficially known as one of the snow scientists, Boudreaux said at one point the pile stood more than 30 feet tall. Now, it's closer to 10 or 15 feet.

"We kind of just assume we'll lose about 50% is kind of our number that we throw around," Boudreaux said.

The plan is to spread it out across Tomtebakken Terrain Park for more than 300 skiers and boarders from all over to get their itch scratched ahead of the season. And new this year to celebrate the anniversary, they'll even have the rope tow running.

"I'm excited. I'm sure everybody else is beyond themselves to be able to snowboard this early without having to really travel to do it," said Boudreaux.

Even with the warm weather forecasted, Boudreaux said there will be about a 2 foot base to go along with all the other activites planned for the weekend.

"The balcony or the patio is a great viewing spot. And it's just a great excuse to drive up the St Croix River and see something you haven't seen."

If you can't make it this weekend, they're hoping to just be closed for a couple of weeks before they open for the season for good come November.