Trial begins for 2 charged in 2021 mass shooting in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Trial begins Monday for two men charged in the mass shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park Bar in October 2021.

Twenty-seven-year-old Marquisha Wiley was killed in that shooting, and 14 others were hurt.

Terry Brown and Devondre Phillips each face a handful of charges including murder and attempted murder.

According to court documents, Brown and Phillips were shooting at each other due to "a beef" between them, stemming from allegations of domestic abuse between Brown and his girlfriend.

Brown is charged with the death of Wiley, and the attempted murder of 4 others. Phillips is charged with the attempted murder of 8 people.

A third man, Gabriel Young-Duncan, was recently sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for his role in straw purchasing guns; one of them was used in the Truck Park shooting.

A recent lawsuit filed by Attorney General Keith Ellison against Fleet Farm noted that a weapon used in this shooting was purchased via a straw purchase scheme, meaning someone bought it legally and then sold it to someone else illegally.