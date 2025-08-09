Transportation Secretary Duffy tours Duluth International Airport; talks air traffic control

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy arrived at the Duluth International Airport on Saturday to tour one of the oldest air traffic control towers in the nation.

"We'd play Atari back in the 80s right, old school. That is like rockstar technology compared to what they are using here," Secretary Duffy said at a press conference following the tour.

Built in the 1950s the tower is running on equipment the Secretary calls old and antiquated. The FAA says this outdated tower has seen a 10 percent uptick in traffic over the last year.

"Congress gave us 12.5 billion dollars as the down payment for upgrading this system," Secretary Duffy said referring to the "One Big Beautiful Bill."

"Now, it's not all that we need. We need 31.5 billion but the 12.5 billion that we do have is going to go to new radar, new voice switches, new radios, new telecom."

While touting congressional funding for towers across the nation, Secretary Duffy says the State of Minnesota will need to step in to round out the cash needed for the job in Duluth.

"We're going to continue to work with all of you to ask you to get some more money from the state and local government," he said.

The Minnesota State legislature allocated ten million dollars to the cause earlier this year in the state's transportation budget bringing the funding to about 34 million. Though an airport spokesperson says the project totals 72 million.

"We know that the air traffic control tower is going to be 100 and some feet higher," said U.S. Representative Pete Stauber. "The sight lines are going to be better."

Even if the nation's aging infrustructure isbrought up to speed, towers across the U.S. still need more employees.

"We're about 3,000 air traffic controllers short right now and I've said many times, we can't flip a switch and turn on more controllers," the Secretary said.

A CBS News investigation earlier this year found about 90 percent of US airport terminal towers don't have enough air traffic controllers, including Duluth and MSP.

This is a problem that is decades in the making," Duffy said. "It's going to take months if not years to get us to full capacity but we're doing it."

Secretary Duffy says they're offering cash bonuses to controllers who are at retirement age and fast-tracking the highest scoring applicants through the academy.