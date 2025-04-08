Watch CBS News
Video shows moment train splits semi trailer in half in southern Minnesota

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

A dash camera captured the dramatic moment a train hit a semi, splitting its trailer in half and sending grain flying in southern Minnesota on Friday.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at 24170 U.S. Highway 14 in Sleepy Eye at approximately 2:13 p.m.

A 24-year-old man from New Richmond, Minnesota, had been driving a 1996 International Harvester semi tractor-trailer combination westbound on Highway 14 when he attempted to turn into a business, according to the sheriff's office. That's when the semi was struck by a Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railroad train.

3af5983e-e99c-40ce-85fc-2fedf93ab514.jpg
Brown County Sheriff's Office

Inside the train were two men, ages 56 and 57, both from Madison Lake, Minnesota. Authorities say they were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Both the semi and the train were damaged, while the grain trailer was totaled.

The sheriff's office reminds drivers to slow down, stop and listen when approaching a railroad crossing, and to have patience and stay back if necessary. It adds that drivers should look both ways before crossing, avoid stopping on train tracks and never drive around or under gates or past flashing lights at a crossing.

