Expect traffic disruptions in Minneapolis, Eden Prairie this summer due to construction

Major roadwork and closures will affect traffic in Minneapolis and Eden Prairie this summer, with key routes seeing lane restrictions and detours.

Both directions of Interstate 94 between Interstate 35W and Huron Boulevard will be closing this weekend for maintenance.

"Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday night, the 13th, we're going to be closing ramps on I-94, from 35W and Huron Blvd. At 10, we will be shutting down both sides of the interstate," said Kent Barnard with the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, several ramps will be closed for the weekend, including:

I-94 bridge (Dartmouth Bridge) that spans the Mississippi River

Riverside Ave. bridge over I-94

I-94 over Cedar Ave.

I-94 over the Light Rail Transit (Blue Line)

I-94 over Hwy 55/Hiawatha Ave

Drivers will have to detour to I-35W, Highway 36 and Interstate 35E. The road will reopen Monday at 5 a.m.

"There will be delays, but if people use the alternate routes and avoid this area, the delays shouldn't be unmanageable," said Barnard.

For more information on the I-94 project, detours and other relevant information, click here.

In Eden Prairie, lane closures will affect Highway 212 and Highway 5 between Eden Prairie Road and Interstate 494 as crews begin erosion control work. The ramp on Mitchel Road to westbound Highway 5 will be closed starting Monday.

Starting Tuesday, crews will begin resurfacing road shoulders, causing additional closures. Later in the summer, significant disruptions are expected as crews begin repairing concrete pavement, with one direction of traffic being closed at a time.

For more information on the Highway 212 and Highway 5 projects, detours and other relevant information, click here.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes. For real-time traffic conditions you can call 511 or visit their website.