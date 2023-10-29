It's that time of year when we should start preparing our cars for the cold

Saturday’s light snow is a reminder now is the time to winterize your car

MINNEAPOLIS — It's been more than six months since we've seen snow covered roads, but old man Winter is right around the corner

In fact, Saturday afternoon, flurries swirled around in the air, and drivers were reminded it's time to prepare.

"Once the snow hits the ground the whole state goes into panic mode," said Mohammad Ramahi, Tires for Less shop manager.

Inside Tires for Less in Minneapolis, Ramahi said that fear doesn't exist because his team is easing minds, one tire at a time.

"This is right now, the highest season for us selling tires," Ramahi stated.

READ MORE: WCCO shares a winter emergency car kit

In the last week, he said when people call it's been about snow tires. They have a deeper tread than summer or all-season tires.

Ramahi said snow tires cost about $150-160 a tire. He said it's an expensive investment that will last for many season and could save you in the long run.

"The visible difference between a snow tire and all-season tire is a bunch of these slits that catch the ice and snow," Ramahi said.

Winterizing your car doesn't stop with the tires, but also preparing an emergency road kit.

"AAA expects to rescue tens of thousands of people this winter season," said AAA Regional Director of Public Affairs Gene LaDoucer.

LaDoucer said preparing an emergency kit will help drivers while you wait for help.

"Make sure you have a blanket, shovel, minor tool kit, maybe flares, medications you routinely take," LaDoucer said.

He also suggests having snacks, checking the car battery-- and making sure the headlights and windshield wipers are in good condition.

Both men believe these tools will help you stay safe this winter season.

You can find a full list for winter car supplies here.