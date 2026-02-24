The best ways to protect yourself from car theft

Drivers beware. Cities are seeing an uptick in stolen cars this winter.

As of Feb. 16, car thefts in Minneapolis are up 35% compared to the same time last year.

Warming up your car in the morning is routine if you park outside in the winter. And it's why Minneapolis police say car thefts are spiking.

The keys are in the ignition or cup holder, making the vehicle an easy target. There are some common-sense solutions to this problem.

But first, what is the best way to protect your car from theft? Good Question.

"Aftermarket security is the best way to prevent car theft," said Jeff Moravec, owner of Mobile Installation Services in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. "Car alarms from 25 years ago all the way up until a few years ago did a traditional starter interrupt or just an audible deterrent, flashing lights."

Modern alarms now compensate for modern criminals who use high-tech tools to clone key fobs.

In a home surveillance video, thieves use a relay device to copy a fob's code as it sits in the home while they stand outside the front door. The technology allows them to start the car in the driveway. Moravec's team installs alarms that specifically combat this tactic.

"The Compustar products use a rolling code technology that hops codes along the line, which make it virtually impossible for that relay attack to happen," he said.

Other benefits of alarms include horn and light activation, which draw attention. Some even have an immobilizer that disables the ignition if thieves have a key.

You can also protect your fob from getting cloned by placing it in a metal box or a pouch that blocks radio signals. You can find the pouches online for as low as $5.

Installing remote start is another idea to consider. It allows the engine to run while the doors remain locked. And if someone breaks in hoping to drive off, the engine dies since there's no key present. Some remote start systems even connect to your smartphone.

Cost-free ways to prevent theft include:

Parking in a well-lit area

Locking your doors and closing windows

Never leaving the keys in the car

Minneapolis police said keys being left inside cars, often when warming, led to nearly half of the car thefts committed in late January.

Buying an alarm system could also save you money. Car insurance companies like State Farm, Allstate and Geico offer discounts for installing anti-theft devices.