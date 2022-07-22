Timothy Steele sentenced to 30 years for 2015 murder of grandmother

FARMINGTON, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man convicted of murdering his grandmother in late 2015 was sentenced Friday to more than 30 years.

Timothy Steele was found guilty of second-degree murder in November. He originally pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness, but a Dakota County judge later found he failed to meet the burden of proof and convicted him.

On Oct. 15, 2015, police were called to a Farmington home and found Steele sitting on the couch. He told police that he had killed his grandmother, Agnes Marie-Wagner Steele. Police found her in the bedroom with head injuries, and Steele said he had hit her in the head with a hammer seven to eight times.

Steele was deemed incompetent to assist in his own defense and was committed to the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter, where he received treatment until he was deemed fit to stand trial.

The judge on Friday ordered him to remain at the St. Peter facility so he could continue to receive care while serving his sentence.