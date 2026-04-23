Timberwolves, Wild playoff games give Twin Cities businesses a boost

Playoff games aren't just exciting for fans; they have local business owners fired up as well.

Having more people come to town for games is a win, especially after the losses they suffered during Operation Metro Surge.

Excitement was everywhere Thursday with jerseys on every corner and businesses filling up as the Timberwolves took on the Denver Nuggets and the NFL draft took place.

The Wild added to the buzz with a playoff game on Wednesday.

For businesses, the difference is noticeable, the impact immediate.

"It helps people have fun as far as coming out and going and having a couple of drinks, dinner. It helps the servers, bartenders and support staff support their families," said Emily Crandall, a bartender in downtown St. Paul.

Businesses say they see about a 40% increase on game day, something they said they truly need.

Grand Casino Arena has said that, per year, games and events bring in an estimated $383 million into downtown St. Paul. That's especially important after Operation Metro Surge.

"Operation (Metro) Surge and ICE was as devastating or more so than COVID," said Tim Mahoney, owner of The Loon Cafe in Minneapolis and Zamboni's on 7th in St. Paul.

An amended lawsuit claims there was over $605 million in lost business revenue between both Twin Cities; more than $440 million in the city of Lakes, and just over $165 million in St. Paul.

Mahoney is a longtime business owner and believes city leadership needs to step up to help bring people back downtown or businesses might have to close.

"We have great bars, great restaurants, great hotels," Mahoney said. "Get down here and have some fun."

For now, he says it's Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves doing the heavy lifting and it cannot stop there.

A comeback powered by sports and a reminder that more support is needed.