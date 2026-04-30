Minnesota sports fans descend on Twin Cities to watch Wolves, Wild playoffs

It was an electric evening in the Twin Cities on Thursday as the Timberwolves and Wild both battled to advance in their respective playoffs.

"Go Wild! Go Timberwolves!" said the Huschkas, who drove from Bismarck, North Dakota, to cheer on Minnesota sports in person.

Two teams, two game sixes and the high stakes drove fans to hit the town on a school night.

"WWW! Go Wolves and Wild!" said Melissa Stave, of Verndale. "Minnesota fan for 41 years. I bleed this."

This is the second time super fan Stave traveled hours to do back-to-back games, starting last Saturday.

"We are ready, baby!" said Stave.

Now five days later, she's back.

"Why not? I bleed Minnesota," said Stave, soaking it all in. "I, unfortunately, financially, I wasn't always able to growing up as a kid or a teen, so it was always from TV or at a local bar, meat raffle, because that's what we do in the sticks up north."

Staves says she's not taking moments like this for granted.

"Being a sports fanatic from a village of 300 people and not always getting to the cities because it's four more hours away, it's hard for people," Stave told WCCO.

And no matter the outcome, fans say it's all about being together.

"A lot of times sports does that. It gets everybody on the same page," said Kathy, of St. Paul.