Wolves coach Finch blames Edwards for team's struggles in Game 1 vs. Warriors: "You're the leader of the team"

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch isn't happy with his star player after the team's sluggish Game 1 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Finch had plenty of criticism to hand out in his postgame comments, but he said the team's struggles start with Anthony Edwards.

"It starts with Anthony. He struggled early and then you could just kind of see the light go out for a little while," Finch said. "And then obviously we had to try to get him going in the second half. I think it was one of those games where he kind of came out with a predetermined mindset of what he was trying to do rather than just playing the game that was in front of him."

When Finch was asked if that's something he'll talk to Edwards about before Game 2, he said he shouldn't have to.

"You're the leader of the team and you gotta come out and set the tone, in all ways that that happens," Finch said. "And if your shot's not going, you still have to carry the energy. If I gotta talk to the guys about having the right energy coming into opening second round game, then we're not on the same page."

For his part, Edwards also laid the blame at his own feet.

"We just didn't play well today," Edwards said. "People going to try to blame whatever, blame whoever. They can blame me. I just didn't play good enough."

Julius Randle, who was an offensive highlight in the first round against the Los Angeles Lakers, said he shares the burden, too.

"I myself, I gotta be better. I can't have three rebounds," Randle said. "Said it from the beginning, we all gotta play better and I gotta play better as an individual and I can't come away from this game playing 30 minutes and having three rebounds.

The Wolves struggled mightily on the offensive end, scoring just 31 in the first half and finishing with 88 on the night. Finch said there are plenty of reasons for the lackluster performance.

"Poor spacing, terrible rhythm, didn't make the next pass a lot of times. Really poor in transition," he said.

The most worrying offensive shortfall was the dismal three-point shooting that carried over from Game 5 against the Lakers. When Edwards was informed of the numbers — 12-of-76 over the last two games — his jaw literally dropped.

"You have stretches where you shoot the ball really, really well and then you have stretches where you shoot the ball really, really bad," Edwards said. "You just hope the good outweigh the bad."

Still, Edwards is maintaining his braggadocian attitude, which his spark-seeking coach almost certainly appreciates.

"Tonight we didn't shoot the ball well, but tonight is over," Edwards said. "Next game we'll shoot the ball really well."