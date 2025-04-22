Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards fined for language, gesture toward Lakers fans

Glen Taylor set to give up fight with Aelx Rodriguez, Marc Lore for Wolves, Lynx ownership

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards put on a fine performance in a Game 1 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, but it's his antics off the court that have drawn the attention of the NBA.

The league announced Tuesday a $50,000 for Edwards for "directing inappropriate language and making an obscene gesture toward a fan."

It's the seventh fine this season for the 23-year-old superstar, whose reprobations now total $370,000. He has previously been fined for profane language, throwing the ball into the stands and other actions the league deems unsavory.

Edwards was suspended for one game earlier this season after earning his 16th technical foul, which automatically triggered the punishment.

The Wolves beat the Lakers 117-95 Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Edwards had 22 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Game 2 is set to tip off at 9 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

Note: The video above originally aired April 2, 2025.