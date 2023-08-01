Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards switching jersey number

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards will be sporting a new number this season.

The team announced Tuesday Edwards will wear No. 5 after wearing No. 1 for the first three years of his career.

Kyle Anderson, who was wearing No. 5, will take Edwards' No. 1.

In a video posted to the Wolves' social media, Edwards said he wanted to wear No. 5 when he was drafted, but teammate Malik Beasley didn't want to give it up, so he wore No. 1 instead.

"I've always been 5, high school, college, even before high school, AAU, I've always loved the number 5," he said. "My family loves to see me in that number, so it's a dope number to be in."

Edwards signed a multi-year deal with the Wolves this offseason reportedly worth more than $200 million. His No. 5 jersey is already for sale on the team's website.