Timberwolves' In-Season Tournament schedule revealed: Here are the details

MINNEAPOLIS -- The National Basketball Association on Tuesday released the schedule for the In-Season Tournament. Here's a look at the teams the Timberwolves will face and when.

The Wolves will play four Group Play games as part of the tournament, which kicks off on Friday, Nov. 3, and will culminate with the playing of the semifinals on Dec. 7 and the Championship on Dec. 9 in Las Vegas.

Here's a look at the Group Play matchup schedule for Minnesota:

Wolves @ San Antonio Spurs - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.

Wolves @ Golden State Warriors - Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 9 p.m.

Sacramento Kings @ Wolves - Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Wolves - Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.

Eight teams from Group Play will advance to the Knockout Rounds for a chance at the Championship game and its trophy, the NBA Cup.

Tournament games, except for the championship game, will all count in the standings — much in the same way that the WNBA runs its Commissioner's Cup event.

The full schedule for the upcoming season has yet to be released.