Anthony Edwards' "bring ya a**" comment to Charles Barkley goes viral after Wolves' Game 7 victory

MINNEAPOLIS — An exchange between Minnesota Timberwolves' star player Anthony Edwards and former NBA star Charles Barkley Thursday evening is getting plenty of attention across the country and at home.

Edwards spoke with Barkley following Minnesota's Game 7 victory over the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

At one point during the post-game interview, Barkley told Edwards that he hadn't been to Minnesota in "probably 20 years." To that, Edwards nonchalantly replied, "bring ya ass."

It didn't take long for the comment to go viral and for some to seize the opportunity.

In fact, the website bringyaass.com now redirects to Explore Minnesota's website.

Even Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was asked to weigh in on the phrase becoming the state's new tourism slogan.

Barkley will be in town for Minnesota's matchups against the Dallas Mavericks for games 1 and 2, so he also made sure to request some dining recommendations from Edwards.

"Yeah, Imma find your number through somebody. Imma send them to you," Edwards said.

WCCO viewers had plenty of dining suggestions for Barkley on Facebook, too.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are headed to the Western Conference finals, and Charles Barkley is coming to Minneapolis. What are the best restaurants Minneapolis has to offer to Chuck?

The Timberwolves are four wins away from their first trip to the NBA finals. To get there, they'll have to go through Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks. Game 1 is set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

