Gov. Tim Walz, VP nominee, introduced by former student before DNC speech

CHICAGO — A former student of Gov. Tim Walz had the honor of introducing him as the party's vice presidential nominee Wednesday night at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Ben Ingman spoke before Walz, who had been Ingman's seventh-grade basketball and track coach as well as his neighbor.

Ingman shared a story of how Walz took on the job as a basketball and track coach to help a high school student pay off their lunch debt.

"Coach Walz got us excited about what we might achieve together. He believed in us and he helped us believe in each other," Ingman said.

Sixteen former Mankato West football players joined Ingham on stage ahead of Walz's speech. Walz was an assistant coach for the football team, helping lead them to a state championship in 1999.

Former football players Gov. Tim Walz coached took the stage ahead of his acceptance speech on Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention. WCCO

"We want the people in charge to be genuine, to be compassionate and trustworthy. The thing is, there are people in our neighborhoods who fit this description. The kind of people who display quiet leadership by helping kids pay for their lunches, by bringing teams together to believe in each other," Ingman said. "In my neighborhood, we always wished that people like that would run for office. Well, in my neighborhood, someone like that did run for office and he's going to be a wonderful vice president."

In a video played at the DNC, former students shared how Walz left a lasting impact on their lives, whether it be as their football or basketball coach, social studies teacher, the set builder for the student play or faculty advisor for the Gay Straight Alliance.

Another video highlighted Walz's military service as well as the ways he's worked to improve the lives of veterans and their families.

In his speech, Walz spoke about his time growing up in small-town Nebraska, his National Guard service, his work as a teacher and coach and his time in Congress before he was elected governor.

Ahead of Walz's appearance onstage, John Legend and Sheila E. performed "Let's Go Crazy" as a tribute to Prince, a Minnesota native whose work Walz routinely celebrates.

A recent CBSNews/YouGov Poll finds that 60% of Democrats say they are enthusiastic about Walz as the vice presidential nominee and almost all are at least satisfied.