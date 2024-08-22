Gus Walz warms internet's heart with show of emotion for VP candidate dad Tim Walz
MINNEAPOLIS — Gus Walz, son of Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, melted the internet's collective heart on Wednesday night with his lovingly emotional reaction to his dad's vice presidential nomination address at the Democratic National Convention.
The 17-year-old high school senior, flanked by his 23-year-old sister Hope Walz and mother Gwen Walz in the front row of Chicago's United Center, leaped to his feet in tears during the speech and yelled, "That's my dad!"
The Walz family then took to the stage, with the teen giving his dad a bear hug.
Gus Walz continues to inspire a massive amount of social media posts on Thursday, with thousands applauding him and his father for embracing their emotions — and thousands more fiercely defending the teen from cyber bullies.
His parents spoke recently with People magazine, hailing him as a "brilliant" young man whose "secret power" lies in how he lives with ADHD, an anxiety disorder and a non-verbal learning disorder.
Minnesota's senior U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar took to X, formerly Twitter, to honor the touching moment made on the global stage.
"You know you've done well as a parent when your kids are as proud of you as Gus and Hope are of Tim Walz. 'That's my dad.' No three words better describe our next Vice President," Klobuchar said.
Hours after his speech, Gov. Walz posted a photo of his family on stage, with his son holding him close.
"Hope, Gus, Gwen — You are my whole world," Gov. Walz said. "I love you all so much."
Others posted heartfelt reactions, seeing their own families reflected in the Walz clan.
Other posters vowed to shield Gus Walz from all hate and disrespect that has also come to the surface in the aftermath of the iconic political moment.
And others just can't get enough of the flood of love for Minnesota's first son.