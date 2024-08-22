Gus Walz warms internet's heart with show of emotion for VP candidate dad Tim Walz

"That's my dad!": Gus Walz tearfully cheers on Tim Walz at DNC

MINNEAPOLIS — Gus Walz, son of Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, melted the internet's collective heart on Wednesday night with his lovingly emotional reaction to his dad's vice presidential nomination address at the Democratic National Convention.

The 17-year-old high school senior, flanked by his 23-year-old sister Hope Walz and mother Gwen Walz in the front row of Chicago's United Center, leaped to his feet in tears during the speech and yelled, "That's my dad!"

The Walz family then took to the stage, with the teen giving his dad a bear hug.

Gus Walz continues to inspire a massive amount of social media posts on Thursday, with thousands applauding him and his father for embracing their emotions — and thousands more fiercely defending the teen from cyber bullies.

His parents spoke recently with People magazine, hailing him as a "brilliant" young man whose "secret power" lies in how he lives with ADHD, an anxiety disorder and a non-verbal learning disorder.

Minnesota's senior U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar took to X, formerly Twitter, to honor the touching moment made on the global stage.

"You know you've done well as a parent when your kids are as proud of you as Gus and Hope are of Tim Walz. 'That's my dad.' No three words better describe our next Vice President," Klobuchar said.

Hours after his speech, Gov. Walz posted a photo of his family on stage, with his son holding him close.

"Hope, Gus, Gwen — You are my whole world," Gov. Walz said. "I love you all so much."

Others posted heartfelt reactions, seeing their own families reflected in the Walz clan.

Governor @Tim_Walz and his special, wonderful son Gus.



My special needs son and me, another Tim.



I get the bond between this son and father, the immense love 💕. And it only makes Tim Walz more endearing. pic.twitter.com/jfraePgQAM — Timothy McBride (@mcbridetd) August 22, 2024

As a father of a child on the spectrum... If I'm ever in a situation where my son looks at me like Gus Walz looks at his father, I'll know one thing... I've done my job and I can die in peace. — Rickysan502 (@Rickysan502) August 22, 2024

As a mom, this filled my heart with gleeful emotions.💖

Here's to Gus Walz for showing the joy and love we all need!#DNC2024 #KamalaWalz2024 #TimWalz pic.twitter.com/ji2yocug46 — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) August 22, 2024

Regardless of your politics: All you want, as a parent, is for your kids to love you as much as Gus Walz loves his dad. https://t.co/H4s06C7ayP — John Martin (@JohnMartin929) August 22, 2024

Other posters vowed to shield Gus Walz from all hate and disrespect that has also come to the surface in the aftermath of the iconic political moment.

Well all us childless cat ladies just became Gus Walz's adoptive aunties so there you go — Jezi of the Darkspear (@Jezi_Belle) August 22, 2024

If you’re picking on Gus Walz… you better know how to fight 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/C1zJJgb2j0 — 𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐓𝐎𝐍 𝐖𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐀𝐌𝐒 𝐈𝐈 (@ShandtonW) August 22, 2024

i swear i will have no mercy for anyone who disrespects gus walz ! this boy is genuinely so happy for his dad 🥹

pic.twitter.com/3hoU19lrFc — ༉‧₊˚❀༉‧₊˚. (@chillarystan) August 22, 2024

Say one more evil thing about Gus Walz and... pic.twitter.com/heE6EbbeFd — BMara (@BMara16) August 22, 2024

And others just can't get enough of the flood of love for Minnesota's first son.

Me liking every post about Gus Walz pic.twitter.com/q451TVFpWm — why so smug 🥥🌴 (@whysosmug) August 22, 2024