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TikToker's ban from St. Paul parks lifted after appeal, agent says

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
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Anthony Bettin,
Ubah Ali
Ubah Ali
Reporter
Ubah Ali joined WCCO-TV in September 2023. She makes history in Minnesota as the first Somali-American TV reporter in the Twin Cities.
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Ubah Ali

/ CBS Minnesota

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A TikTok creator is no longer banned from parks in St. Paul, Minnesota, after appealing the city's restriction, according to his agent.

St. Paul Parks and Recreation Director Andy Rodriguez earlier this month accused Josh Liljenquist of going to Pig's Eye Park to "harass, record and profit from vulnerable adults residing there without said individuals' permission." Liljenquist, who is known for giving away food and cash in his videos, denied the allegation.

On Wednesday, Liljenquist's agent shared a new letter from the city.

"Based on an evaluation of the facts of this situation as they were relayed during your appeal meeting, I will be rescinding your ban from our parks, effective immediately," the letter from Rodriguez read.

Rodriguez also wrote the city expects "all residents and visitors to our parks to abide by the rules."

"Our responsibility is to ensure park spaces remain safe, respectful, and accessible for all, and we appreciate your partnership in that effort," the letter read.

Liljenquist told WCCO he has only recorded at Pig's Eye Park once, and it was with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office's consent. He said he and his videographer always get consent from individuals they film, too.

Local organizations that work with people experiencing homelessness are split on Liljenquist's impact. Sue Phillips, director of the Metropolitan Interfaith Council on Affordable Housing, said his content "is exploiting people experiencing homelessness/housing instability." Feeding St. Paul founder Michael Brendale, on the other hand, said, "Josh has changed many lives, taken people off the streets."

Liljenquist told WCCO he films his efforts instead of making them private in hopes of "inspiring other people to do it, showing that it doesn't take a lot of money, it doesn't take a lot of resources to go out there and do something for somebody."

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