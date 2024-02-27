TikTok star Josh Liljenquist helps man get hearing aids

MINNEAPOLIS — His random acts of kindness often go viral on social media. And now, he's using his platform to give the gift of hearing.

It all began with a video: A man who is down on his luck and hard of hearing offered up his only sandwich. And he never expected what happened next.

"When I saw the name, I was like I was like 'hey wait a minute.' He didn't know until we pulled up, I didn't tell him anything," said Eric Foster.

Josh Liljenquist's first meeting with Eric Foster got lots of attention on social media.

Liljenquist met Foster after establishing a relationship with his friend Jermaine.

"And eventually I'm like what can I do to make your life a bit easier. He says I don't need anything I'm happy I'm content, but I do know someone who could use a hand," said Liljenquist.

It was Foster's kind gesture that led to Liljenquist learning about his hearing issues, so he did what he does best.

"To try and raise enough money to get him hearing aids. Long story short we reached out to Starkey, and they said they would help us with that," said Liljenquist.

The experts at Starkey hearing aid company led Foster through the process.

First his hearing was tested, and from there, an impression of his inner ears was made. Starkey officials learned of this story by watching Liljenquist's feed.

"And seeing how he just does these random acts of kindness and figures out a way that he can impact. I know Josh raised money to pay for hearing aids for Eric but what he wanted to do is pay it forward to bring those money to someone else and help Josh bring this gift to Eric," said Dave Fabry.

Starkey Cares and its Neighbor in Needs programs has helped 3,000 people get much needed hearing aids. Now Foster can be counted among that number.

He can now connect back to life's favorite moments and sounds, thanks to the gift of hearing.

Liljenquist is grateful for their help.He was able to give the money raised for hearing aids to Eric.