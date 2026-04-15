TikTok creator responds after being accused of harassing "vulnerable adults" at a St. Paul park

A viral TikTok creator known for giving away food and cash is banned from all city parks in St. Paul, Minnesota, until Oct. 3 after officials said he harassed "vulnerable adults" at a location.

Andy Rodriguez, director of St. Paul Parks and Recreation, accused Josh Liljenquist in a letter earlier this month of going to Pig's Eye Park to "harass, record and profit from vulnerable adults residing there without said individuals' permission."

Rodriguez added in the letter that the city agency's Department of Safety and Inspection staff also documented Liljenquist's "intention of conducting an unlicensed event at the park on April 11th, 2026, with no City involvement or approval."

In an interview with WCCO on Wednesday, Liljenquist said what he's being accused of is false. He said he's only recorded once at Pig's Eye Park, for a video about giving out winter essentials, and it was with the consent of the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

Liljenquist said he was in Florida when the April 11 event was supposed to take place.

WCCO asked Liljenquist why he chooses to film himself helping people instead of doing it in private.

"One, hopefully inspiring other people to do it, showing that it doesn't take a lot of money, it doesn't take a lot of resources to go out there and do something for somebody," he said.

According to Liljenquist, he and his videographer both check for consent with an individual before they film.

Sue Phillips, executive director of the Metropolitan Interfaith Council on Affordable Housing, said her organization agrees with the ban.

"The Metropolitan Interfaith Council on Affordable Housing (MICAH) in the Twin Cities and National Coalition for The Homeless (NCH) agree that this is exploiting people experiencing homelessness/ housing instability and we agree with St. Paul Parks officials in banning this Tik Toker from harassment by recording and profiting from vulnerable adults residing there without individuals' permission," Phillips said in a written statement.

Other grassroots organizations, like Feeding St. Paul, say the impact is incredible and these videos help those often overlooked

"Josh has changed many lives, taken people off the streets," Michael Brendale, founder of Feeding St. Paul, said.

Liljenquist will be appealing the ban when meeting with St. Paul officials on Friday. WCCO has reached out to see if it will be open to the media.