Minnesota teens facing criminal charges for throwing boy in trunk after new "TikTok challenge"

Three Minnesota teens are facing criminal charges after grabbing their friend and throwing him in the trunk of a car as part of a "TikTok challenge," according to court documents.

Charges say on Feb. 26, near Roosevelt Field in South St. Paul, four boys between the ages of 16 and 17 forced a boy into the trunk of a sedan and drove approximately one block before letting him out. Two of the boys grabbed the victim by his arms and legs while one closed the trunk and the fourth drove.

The victim told police the trunk was closed on his head, and he had bruises on his arms and legs from the incident.

A witness admitted that they all planned the incident after seeing "a new TikTok challenge," and everyone but the victim knew it was going to happen, according to charging documents. He added that the victim thought the boys were there to hang out together.

Three of the four boys confirmed to police their roles in the incident, charges say. One of the boys allegedly told investigators that another boy tried to keep the victim inside the trunk by blocking it with his body. He also said would like to apologize to the victim "because it was meant to be a joke."

Another one of the boys said he had sent the victim an apology following the incident.

Three of the boys have been charged with one count each of aiding and abetting false imprisonment. It is unclear if charges will be filed against the fourth boy, who is accused of grabbing the victim to put him inside the trunk.