Minnesota father-daughter duo popular on TikTok optimistic about app's future following latest deal

In the world of TikTok, there's laughter and a sense of community for a Minnesota father-daughter duo with close to 3 million followers combined.

"I've seen a lot of the discourse and everyone's like 'They're just going to keep pushing it back forever.' So, it is kind of cool we're moving somewhere," said Olive Mannella, of Anoka.

Last winter, WCCO spoke with Olive and Frankie Mannella before the potential Jan. 19 ban. Back then, the two, who share unfiltered family content, were curious what this could mean.

Now, after several extensions, President Trump took pen to paper on Thursday, signing an order titled, "Saving TikTok While Protecting National Security".

"I think most creators at this point, because it's the third or fourth round of this, are just like 'Eh, they'll figure it out. It's gonna happen.' Moreso, what's going to happen after the fact is the main discussion," said Frankie Mannella, Olive's father, with over half a million followers, and known for his acts as "Dadosaur".

The Mannellas say their algorithm is what makes the app special — hoping that doesn't change.

Under the new deal, the content recommendation algorithm that powers TikTok will now be retrained to run only on U.S. user data. American cloud computing firm Oracle will take over cybersecurity, addressing concerns about Chinese control of that data.

"Something new often presents new opportunities," Frankie Mannella said.

Something the Mannellas say leaves them optimistic about an "unfiltered", family-friendly future.

"We're really hoping we can continue building upon that community and connecting with people the way TikTok allows us to," Olive Mannella said.

A consortium of American investors, including Oracle, will have a stake in the new TikTok, according to the White House. (Oracle was cofounded by Larry Ellison, whose son David Ellison is the chairman and CEO of Paramount Skydance, which is the parent company of CBS. The Ellison family owns a controlling interest in Paramount Skydance.)