How Minnesota native Tiffany Stratton became a WWE superstar

This year, WWE SummerSlam will have a Minnesota flavor.

Superstar Tiffany Stratton grew up in Prior Lake, Minnesota, and focused on another sport before becoming a champion in the ring.

Stratton grew up a gymnast and wanted to be an elite gymnast.

"So I was a gymnast my entire life. I grew up here in Prior Lake, Minnesota. I did gymnastics in Eagan," Stratton said.

Then one day she was watching the WWE and she said, "I could do that." So her mom called someone who had already done that: a local former champion named Greg Gagne.

"And he saw me take my first bump and he was like, 'OK, I think I'm going to try and see what we can do here,'" Stratton said.

And so was born a professional wrestling star with a signature move.

Tiffany Stratton makes her entrance during SmackDown at Dickies Arena on April 24, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. Michael Marques/WWE via Getty Images

"My finishing move is a moonsault, it's called the Prettiest Moonsault Ever," Stratton said. "I bounce on the first rope, the second rope, the third rope and I do a backflip onto my opponent."

Her goal goes beyond the ring — it's to send a message.

"I love seeing little girls dress up as me. I love seeing all the fans happy to see me," she said. "I feel like that's another big reason as to why I do it is to inspire the next generation."

She will return to Minnesota in August for SummerSlam. And she will return with a belt.

"This is the United States Championship and I won this this past Friday on 'SmackDown,'" she said.

And she is willing to defend it against anyone who wants to step in the ring.

"I'm saying bring it on," Stratton said. "I am confident within my abilities to defend this against anybody."

The Summer Slam comes to U.S. Bank Stadium Aug. 1.