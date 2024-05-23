Minneapolis to host WWE SummerSlam 2026

SummerSlam 2026 coming to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

SummerSlam 2026 coming to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — After losing WrestleMania 41 to Las Vegas, Minneapolis has been tagged in to host two nights of WWE SummerSlam in 2026.

The pro wrestling company announced its selection on Thursday, with the event set to take place at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 1-2, 2026.

Minneapolis last hosted a WWE event in 2019, dubbed "TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs."



This will be the second time Minneapolis has hosted SummerSlam. The last time was in 1999, before the WWF rebranded itself as WWE. The main event was a "triple threat match" between Mankind, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H.

The 1999 event also featured then-Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, a WWF veteran, as a guest referee.

Jesse Ventura looks on as Mankind and Triple H duke it out during SummerSlam 1999 at Minneapolis' Target Center Craig Lassig/AFP via Getty Images

Minneapolis' selection for the 2026 event may be an olive branch after the WWE chose Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium to host next year's WrestleMania over U.S. Bank Stadium earlier this month.

WWE officials say WrestleMania 40, held last month in Philadephia, drew more than 145,000 attendees, making it the company's highest-grossing event ever.

Last year's SummerSlam in Detroit brought in $8.5 million in ticket sales, according to the WWE.

Historically, Minnesota has been a pro- and amateur-wrestling hotbed, producing such stars as Ventura, Verne and Greg Gagne, Curt "Mr. Perfect" Henning, Brock Lesner, Justin "Bam Neely" Rocheleau, Richard "Ric Flair" Fliehr, Gable Steveson, Michael Hegstrand of the Road Warriors and Richard "Rick Rude" Rood. Legendary announcer "Mean" Gene Okerlund also got his start with the Gagnes' American Wresting Association.

Specifically, the quant Minneapolis suburb of Robbinsdale was the birthplace of the Gagnes, Henning, Neely, Hegstrand, Rood and several other pro and amateur wrestlers, many of whom cut their teeth on the wrestling mats of Robbinsdale High School.