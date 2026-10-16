Letter with white powder sent to Minnesota election office as ballots are being cast

A threatening letter containing an "unidentified white powder" addressed to the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State is being investigated.

According to the election office, the letter was intercepted Friday before it reached its destination. The Minnesota Department of Administration discovered it, and it is now in the possession of the United States Postal Inspection Service, where it is being tested.

Officials believe the letter is related to a series of suspicious letters sent to other election officials and congressional offices nationwide.

"Threats against election workers are unacceptable and should not be tolerated," Secretary of State Steve Simon said. "Our office will not be deterred and will continue to support the thousands of election officials across the state as they administer elections to their communities."

Early in-person voting began Friday. According to the election office, over 200,000 ballots have been cast during absentee voting so far.

"We are deeply grateful to the Minnesota Department of Administration and the United States Postal Service for their diligent work in tracking this mailing and intercepting it before it could disrupt the work of our office," Simon added.

Two years ago, a suspicious package was delivered to the office with a return address that read, "United States Traitor Elimination Army." The package prompted an evacuation of the office for the day. It was later determined to be nonhazardous.

Election Day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.