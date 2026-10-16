More than 200K Minnesotans have cast their ballots in midterm election

More than 200,000 Minnesotans have already cast their vote in the midterm election, according to new data from the secretary of state's office.

Since early voting started four weeks ago, local election officials have distributed 519,813 absentee ballots, and more than 80,000 voters have cast their ballots in person and 121,000 have returned theirs by mail.

During the first four weeks of the last midterm election, 172,520 votes were cast by mail or in person, the secretary of state said.

In-person early voting began on Friday, which lets Minnesotans cast their ballot and put it straight into a voting machine. Every county will have at least one early voting location through Nov. 2, the day before the election.

WCCO has published an election guide to help you find your polling place and meet the candidates for governor, U.S. Senate and Minnesota's eight U.S. House districts.