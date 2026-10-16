Early in-person voting kicks off in Minnesota: Here's what to know

Election Day is 18 days away, which means in-person early voting starts Friday in Minnesota.

It's the first time the state is offering it, and it works much like voting at a polling place on Election Day. For all statewide elections, every county will have at least one early voting location.

Early voting runs from Oct. 16 through Monday, Nov. 2, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office. Below is what you need to know.

How does early voting work?

You'll complete a short certificate, receive a ballot and vote right there, putting it straight into a ballot counter.

How is it different from in-person absentee voting?

Absentee voting began Sept. 18, and voters can still apply and vote absentee in person. They fill out an application, which requires a Minnesota driver's license or ID number or the last four digits of a Social Security number. After voting, they hand the ballot to an election official, and it goes into an envelope that a ballot board reviews later.

Most locations opened for in-person absentee voting 46 days before the election, though some "pop-up" sites may be open for as little as one day.

Where can I vote early?

Voters can find locations on the Secretary of State's voting locations before Election Day page or by contacting their county election office.

Can I register to vote when I vote early?

Yes. Minnesotans can register when they vote early in person if they bring proof of residence.

What is the last day to vote early in person?

Monday, Nov. 2. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Voters with questions can call the Secretary of State's office at 1-877-600-VOTE (8683) or contact their county election office.