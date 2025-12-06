Thousands turn out to donate blankets as Minnesota winter intensifies

Minnesotans lined up for a chance to give back Saturday morning — as Bridging worked to collect new and gently used blankets ahead of the winter season during its annual "Bring a Blanket for Bridging" event.

At four Original Mattress Factories, volunteers worked to bag and save the blankets — which will eventually go to support thousands of families across the Twin Cities metro and beyond.

The non-profit, which works to provide household items to families in transitional housing, says they have a need for over 15,000 blankets annually.

"When this snow comes, and the cold comes, our donors and our community go, oh, that's right – you need blankets," said Diana Dalsin of Bridging. "If you have a small batch of funds in your hands, are going to pay rent, buy food, and buy a new blanket. This is the gift."

Sarah Pederson and Lexi Rimer were the first two cars in line at the Maplewood drop-off site. The paid said they showed up hours ahead of time – looking to give back.

"It's honestly such a big thing – especially being in Minnesota, being warm and having basic necessity like a blanket shouldn't be a concern," Pederson said. "Knowing that I had these extra blankets, why not take an opportunity to help others and help ease whatever they're going through?"