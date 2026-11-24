As you make your last-minute runs to the store, you probably noticed that Thanksgiving dinner is leaving your wallet a little less stuffed this year.

At Jerry's Foods in Edina, Minnesota, Thanksgiving shoppers are filling their carts, with turkey atop their lists.

"We were slackers and we couldn't get a frozen, so it had to be fresh. And we have two dozen people coming over, so the bigger, we just got the biggest fresh one that they had available," said shopper Braxton Helmers.

And you may notice a bigger price tag even if you don't get the biggest turkey. The American Farm Bureau Federation estimates a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for 10 will cost about $59, up 6% from last year.

Turkey prices are leading the increase, up about 10%. Cranberries, dinner rolls and milk are also more expensive. But for some shoppers, this holiday isn't the time to cut corners.

"I think when you're doing a holiday dinner, you just kind of get what you have to get," said shopper Monica Wilm. "Yes, it's expensive, but it's like a one-time deal that you do, and you want to have the best products possible if you're gonna be cooking."

Assistant store director Paul Boudin offers this piece of advice: "Shop early, because if you wait until tomorrow we might be out of some stuff."

Some stores are offering bundle deals to try to draw you in. Aldi has a $40 feast, while Walmart is selling a Thanksgiving dinner set for $35.