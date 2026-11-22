Minnesota Gov.-elect Amy Klobuchar spent her Sunday at Second Harvest Heartland, helping volunteers sort through potato donations being brought to food shelves ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

"We're so grateful Minnesota has one of the top rates of volunteerism in the country, and you can see that right here as reflected in volunteers. Some are new, some are veteran volunteers," Klobuchar said. "Some love doing potatoes like me because then you can have the fun of finding one bad one that you throw out. And by the way, the bad ones go to the pigs, so we're all good."

Klobuchar felt it fitting to be at the center where the work to make sure Minnesotans are fed when groceries costs are at an all-time high, and SNAP benefit programs are being cut.

Sarah Moberg, CEO of Second Harvest Heartland, explains just how significant the need is now.

Minnesota Gov.-elect Amy Klobuchar sorts through potatoes while volunteering at Second Harvest Heartland in Brooklyn Park on Nov. 22, 2026. WCCO

"We used to think about this as a hunger crisis. But that implies that there is a beginning and end. The trends we see today mean we have moved into a new era. A new era of sustained and escalated need," Moberg said. "We also know that one in five Minnesota households can't afford the food they need. That is driven by compounding issues. Think increased costs for groceries, fuel, utilities, health care. And when a budget gets tight, the first thing to go is often food."

Before she takes over the governor's office, Klobuchar is efforting federal policies that would help these food insecurity issues.

"People need the help now, and so that is why I'm working diligently in my closing weeks as senator. One of the senators joked that I will be passing bills 15 minutes before I leave. That is possible, but I'm very hopeful that some redress for these horrific cuts to nutrition programs will be one of them," Klobuchar said. "The best thing I can do right now for preparing the budget for next year is saving us $260 million. And I do that in my current job as senator, so that's what I'm working on — $130 million a year in property taxes added on. And if we can fix that without the state having to make up for it, that puts us in a lot better position to help the food banks when I'm governor."

Klobuchar also says she is committed to reversing Canadian tariffs and reducing the cost of housing, two things that she believes will directly reduce the cost of groceries for Minnesota.