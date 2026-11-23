It's still a few days before Thanksgiving, but many Christmas tree farms have already opened across Minnesota. That's due to both supply and demand.

"I got a Fraser fir. I always get those. Those are the best," said Jeanne Larson.

Three days before the Thanksgiving holiday, Larsen just made her first Christmas purchase.

"I got into the Christmas spirit. I just needed it for Thanksgiving. I needed to have that tree up for Thanksgiving dinner and bring all the cheer to everybody in the family. I just had to do it," said Larsen.

She got her tree from Rum River Tree Farm. They've set up shop in a Maple Grove parking lot and several other Twin Cities locations. They actually opened last weekend, their earliest start ever.

"People are wanting that sooner and sooner. And as you can see, people are still coming by and buying," said Logan Slinde, with Rum River Tree Farm.

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Slinde believes they'll sell a ton of trees this year, even with dry conditions impacting the growing season across the state.

"Drought and dry weather more affect the seedlings and the saplings in their first year or two," said Slinde.

Slinde said even with them irrigating more than in the past, it's worth it when you have a bumper crop for Christmas.

Christmas tree farms feel they may have another advantage when it comes to sales this season. At some retailers, the price of artificial trees is up 15% due to tariffs and trucking costs.

Slinde is hoping that'll steer people to his farm. Especially, he said, when the cost of natural trees remains similar to previous years.

"It's my favorite time of year. I love coming out here. I love seeing people come and leave happy, smiley," said Slinde.

He said their busiest time of the season is the weekend right after Thanksgiving.