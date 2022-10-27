This week on "Sunday Morning" (October 30)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: With election deniers running for office, our right to vote is on the ballot

More than 300 Republican candidates for state and national office have been identified by CBS News as "election deniers" for having stated their refusal to accept the 2020 presidential results as legitimate. CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa talks with professor Michael Berkman, media critic Margaret Sullivan, and conservative think tank president Reihan Salam about what is driving voters (or feeding their cynicism), and how the outcome of this year's midterms could impact our right to vote.

The "Witch's House" is not your typical Beverly Hills home. CBS News

ARCHITECTURE: Inside the Beverly Hills "Witch's House"

In Los Angeles, a town famous for make-believe backdrops, one home that stands out from the millionaire mansions is a fairy tale cottage come to life: the so-called Witch's House, a whimsical and quirky fantasy inspired by the Brothers Grimm. Correspondent Lilia Luciano pays a visit, just in time for Halloween.

HEALTH: How an experimental treatment beat cancer

When Emily Whitehead was six years old, she became the first child ever to receive genetically-modified T cells, an experimental treatment for her leukemia. It cured her, and helped launch the field of cellular medicine. "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh talks with Emily, and her parents, Kari and Tom Whitehead, about how they defeated her cancer; and with Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee, a leading cancer specialist and author of the new book, "The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human."

READ AN EXCERPT: "The Song of the Cell" by Siddhartha Mukherjee

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis (who as Laurie Strode hid from the murderous Michael Myers in a closet in the original "Halloween"). CBS News

MOVIES: Jamie Lee Curtis on screams, laughter and kindness

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, a child of Hollywood royalty who came to fame as the star of the 1978 horror classic "Halloween," credits the character of Laurie Strode for everything that came after – and now she's returned to the role in the latest sequel, "Halloween Ends." Curtis talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about her horror legacy; her acclaimed performance in the sci-fi comedy "Everything Everywhere All at Once"; and her tricks to keep from ruining a take with laughter.

To watch a trailer for "Halloween Ends" click on the video player below:

A view of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's exhibition of photographs by the German couple Bernd and Hilla Becher. CBS News

ART: Industrial art: The photographs of Bernd and Hilla Becher

To photographers Bernd and Hilla Becher, the rapidly vanishing industrial architecture of Western Europe and North America were works of art. The German couple's documentary images of transmission towers, gas tanks, blast furnaces and smokestacks – structures that signified the end of an industrial era – are being celebrated in a comprehensive retrospective at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley offers us a tour.

Stowe, Vt., just one of the 251 destinations for members of Vermont's 251 Club. CBS News

TRAVEL: Exploring the beauty of Vermont, one town at a time

Vermont is beloved for its bucolic small towns and picturesque landscapes. Its most devoted fans may be the members of the 251 Club, a group dedicated to exploring every one of the Green Mountain State's towns and cities. Correspondent Conor Knighton talks with club members – from young honeymooners to nonagenarians – who are ticking off out-of-the-way towns from their to-do list.

Singer-songwriter Bono (with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell) got his start on this stage at a Dublin school. CBS News

MUSIC: Bono on music, activism and faith

CBS News' Norah O'Donnell goes on a tour of Bono's Dublin with the U2 frontman, who talks about his new memoir, "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story"; his schooldays and the origins of his band; his decades-long fight for social justice; and the role faith plays in his music.

READ AN EXCERPT: "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story" by Bono

MOBITUARIES: Death of a marriage ban

In 1967, after the Supreme Court's landmark Loving decision ended bans against interracial marriage, Peggy Rusk – daughter of America's Secretary of State Dean Rusk – made front-page news by marrying Guy Smith, a Black riding instructor. [For more, tune in to "Mobituaries" wherever you download podcasts.]

Listen to Mo Rocca's "Mobituaries":

BOOKS: Novelist Ian McEwan: Writing is "a way of being"

One of Britain's most successful living writers, Ian McEwan has made a career of dreaming up stories. But his new book, "Lessons," features a plotline inspired by a secret his mother kept from him until her death: that she'd given up McEwan's brother for adoption. The author talks with correspondent Seth Doane about his latest novel, a winding, lifelong journey chronicling love, child sex abuse, and lost opportunities.

