This week on "Sunday Morning" (December 18)

COVER STORY: America's love affair with pickup trucks

Pickups trucks account for five of the industry's Top 10 bestselling vehicles this year. And they're not just popular in farm states; millennials are buying the most new trucks these days, many with no desire to haul anything more than a bag of groceries. Correspondent Lee Cowan looks at how the humble pickup is evolving, growing, and hauling in a new generation of fans.

POSTCARD FROM ITALY: The world capital of accordions

Correspondent Seth Doane visits a most musical town: Castelfidardo, Italy, the world's leading producer of accordions, and meets with aficionados of the instrument, and with manufacturers whose accordions may sell for up to tens of thousands of dollars.

'TIS THE SEASON: What would Hanukkah be without doughnuts?

The annual "Festival of Lights" is marked by traditions, but a more recent tradition is the consumption of filled or topped doughnuts, or sufganiyot. At Adir Michaeli's New York City bakery, correspondent Serena Altschul finds out how they're mixing things up for the holiday, creating sweet, sugary delights.

MOVIES: Margot Robbie on "Babylon" and being a "thrill seeker"

Two-time Oscar-nominee Margot Robbie stars as a successful young actress in Damien Chazelle's period epic "Babylon," set in 1920s Hollywood. Robbie talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about taking risks; having an accent too Australian for Australian TV; and how she repaid her mom after becoming a success herself.

To watch a trailer for "Babylon" click on the video player below:

FOOD: A New Mexico Christmas: Red and green chiles

In New Mexico, diners deck their plates with sauces made of red or green chiles – or both, if they're feeling the holiday spirit. Correspondent Conor Knighton gets a taste of how, thanks to a colorful chile combo, the meaning of "Christmas" takes on a different flavor in the kitchens of New Mexico.

TV: 'Tis the season for Hallmark movies

The dozens of holiday movies broadcast on the Hallmark Channel this time of year, celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, have made Hallmark the #1 most-watched entertainment cable network in primetime during the holiday season among women 18 and older. What are the qualities of a Hallmark movie that create such a devoted following? Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with actress Lacey Chabert (the Queen of the Hallmark Movie"), and Wes Brown (known to fans as one of the "Hunks of Hallmark").

COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan: This is NOT "the most wonderful time of the year"

It's December, it's cold and crowded, and comedian Jim Gaffigan chafes at the obligation to greet others with "Happy Holidays!" He'd rather be honest.

MUSIC: Nicholas Britell: Knowing the score

Composer Nicholas Britell won an Emmy for his music for the HBO series "Succession." The three-time Oscar-nominee talks with correspondent David Pogue about his scores for shows like the "Star Wars" series "Andor," and about his process for collaborating with such directors as Barry Jenkins ("Moonlight") and Adam McKay ("Don't Look Up").

COMMENTARY: Faith Salie on Santa and the gift of magic

"Sunday Morning" correspondent Faith Salie talks about her visits from Santa Claus through the years, and how even "grown-up kids" can feel the joy he spreads to children - and to all who yearn to believe.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Gold artist Daniel Brush (Video)

Artist Daniel Brush, who despite years as a recluse earned fame for his exquisitely detailed pieces using a most precious medium, gold, died November 26, 2022 at the age of 75. In this "Sunday Morning" profile broadcast on November 8, 1998, Brush welcomed correspondent Rita Braver to his New York studio to watch what goes into creating his spectacular works, and to discuss why - after a quarter-century - he agreed to return to the spotlight. She also talked with Renwick Gallery curator Jeremy Adamson and jewelry collector Ralph Esmerian about Brush's obsessive art.

MOVIES: "Iron Man," "The Little Mermaid," "When Harry Met Sally" among movies named to National Film Registry

The Stephen King horror classic "Carrie," John Waters' "Hairspray," and the Oscar-winning "Cyrano de Bergerac" also among films to be preserved by Library of Congress for future generations.

"HERE COMES THE SUN": Actor Sylvester Stallone and the Lumberjack World Championships (Video)

Actor Sylvester Stallone sits down with Lee Cowan to discuss his role in the new Paramount+ series "Tulsa King." Then, Conor Knighton travels to Hayward, Wisconsin, to attend the Lumberjack World Championships.

FROM THE ARCHIVE: Elon Musk and internet startups vs. Microsoft (Video)

In a report that originally aired on "CBS Sunday Morning" November 22, 1998, correspondent Rita Braver talked with Internet entrepreneurs (including Zip2 co-founder Elon Musk, Digital Bitcasting owner Peter Dougherty, and Cypress Semiconductors CEO T.J. Rodgers) about competing against tech giant Microsoft, which was then engaged in a fight with the U.S. government over the company's hold on the software market.

FROM 1998: Elon Musk on his early Silicon Valley days, future of the internet (Video)

In an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" correspondent Rita Braver recorded in 1998, then-27-year-old tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who was chief engineer and co-founder of Zip2, talked about his startup, and his predictions about the future of the internet.

