Thieves stole 8,000 pound skid-steer from Minneapolis construction site

MINNEAPOLIS — Police and a demolition company are searching for answers after a heavy machinery heist at a construction site.

It was supposed to be a typical job for the crew at Rick's Demolition and Concrete Removal. But the residential house demolition in Northeast Minneapolis turned into anything but typical.

"It was supposed to take four to five days and it ended up taking us a week and a half, almost two weeks," Owner Ross Wetternach said.

That's because their 8,000 pound skid-steer disappeared in the middle of their demolition. Wetternach said it was worth $74,500 and it was the company's only one. It had a GPS tracker and Apple AirTag, but it stopped showing its location after pinging in Woodbury on Nov. 2.

Meanwhile, police said a string of at least 12 robberies and thefts targeted spanish-speaking construction workers in south Minneapolis. Police said two juveniles were arrested in connection to that stealing spree. They also recovered a victim's ID, two guns and a stolen Jeep which investigators think was used to commit most of the crimes.

"I've come across way too many people in the past couple weeks that it's happened in a blink of an eye in front of them," Wetternach said.

He said a couple of his crew members had their wallets stolen. Someone also attempted to break into his truck, too. Despite this, Wetternach said his work will continue as he tries to remain optimistic the trend will end.

"I have to find solutions. That's my job ultimately," he said.

Police urge workers to keep vehicles locked, take valuables out and report suspicious behavior by calling 911.