Spanish-speaking construction workers the targets of robberies, says MPD

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are saying they've recently seen a trend in Spanish-speaking construction workers targeted for robberies. According to police, this has been happening while the workers are at job sites in south Minneapolis. 

In a release, police said they believe a group of juveniles made up of both males and females are responsible for the crimes. In some cases the group has used a gun.

Among the items that were reported as stolen were cash, power tools, wallets and passports. 

Police say they have made some arrests. 

First published on November 11, 2023 / 7:53 PM CST

